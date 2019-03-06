Revealed: The secret app on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s phone

As speculation goes on about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Manchester United manager, one interesting thing has been revealed.

According to a report from the Telegraph, the Norwegian tactician has an app on his phone that lets him keep an eye on training sessions at his previous club Molde.

It’s not entirely clear if Solskjaer even has a contract with Molde at the moment, but it has been claimed that the official plan is for him to return there after he finishes at Old Trafford in the summer.

Still, with the 46-year-old doing such a tremendous job with Man Utd so far, it may well be that he’ll beat big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane to the job on a permanent basis.

That said, the Telegraph‘s claim that Solskjaer is still keeping an eye on things at Molde shows he must still have some level of commitment to his other employers.

In fairness, it also shows what an incredible job he’s doing with MUFC as he’s almost managing two clubs at once!