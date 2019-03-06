“Devastated” Manchester United star sends message to fans ahead of PSG game

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has tweeted that he’s “devastated” to be missing tonight’s big Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain through injury.

The England international has been a key player for the Red Devils in recent times, but went off injured in the recent 0-0 draw against Liverpool.

He’s one of a number of big names set to be absent for Man Utd this evening as they face the tough task of overturning a 2-0 deficit from the first leg of their tie with PSG.

It remains to be seen if this injury-hit United side can realistically do anything to avoid a heavy defeat tonight, and Lingard admits he’s gutted not to be involved in such an important match.

Fans will no doubt wish he was involved too, as he’s earned something of a reputation for being a big-game player.

In his tweet below, the 26-year-old makes it clear he’s going to keep an eye on the game and support those who are able to play at the Parc des Princes.