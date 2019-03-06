Video: Manchester United stars Lukaku and Pogba hilariously troll the Sun newspaper at full-time

Manchester United stars Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba hilariously trolled the Sun at full-time after tonight’s incredible win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Belgian scored twice on the night to silence some critics he’s had in this up-and-down season and secure a famous result for the Red Devils.

United, however, will have been rocked by a report that Lukaku and Pogba had had a bust-up recently.

The Sun claimed the pair had fallen out, but it looks like they’ve been eager to rubbish that rumour with this celebration tonight.