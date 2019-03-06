Romelu Lukaku matches Cristiano Ronaldo record in Manchester United vs PSG

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has matched a hugely impressive record of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo in today’s game against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Belgium international has already bagged himself two goals this evening at the Parc des Princes, making it six goals in his last three games for Man Utd.

Lukaku first @ManUtd player to score two in three successive games since Ronaldo in December 2006. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 6, 2019

And, as noted in the tweet above by Simon Stone, Lukaku has spread those goals out nicely, netting two in each of those three games, making him the first player to do so for the club since Ronaldo all the way back in 2006.

This is quite something from Lukaku, who is proving to be an important player for the Red Devils despite not featuring as regularly this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tended to prefer Marcus Rashford at centre-forward since he replaced Jose Mourinho back in December, but tonight he’s used both of them up front together.

It’s paying off so far as Lukaku’s brace means United lead 2-1, though they still need one more to go through to the quarter-finals on away goals.