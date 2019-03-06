Manchester United wonderkid makes history in Champions League win over PSG

Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood made history for the club this evening by becoming their youngest ever player to represent the team in European competition.

The 17-year-old was brought on as a substitute for his Man Utd debut tonight, being introduced late on by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

At 17 years, 5 months and 5 days Mason Greenwood becomes the youngest ever #mufc player to feature in European competition… #youth #MUAcademy — The MUFC Academy ? (@mrmujac) March 6, 2019

The tweet above shows this make Greenwood a history maker for the Red Devils already, and he even retweeted it after tonight’s incredible game.

Of course, the result will be more memorable than any individual player, with Solskjaer’s side remarkably coming back from 2-0 down in the first leg to win 3-1 tonight and go through on away goals.

Greenwood was joined by Tahith Chong on the pitch late on as Solskjaer showed faith in the club’s academy as he took a depleted squad to the Parc des Princes.

All in all, a great night for MUFC and their youth team, with the club now seemingly fully focused on blooding young players once again after a difficult spell under Jose Mourinho.