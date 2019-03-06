Manchester United coach wins tweet of the night with brilliant response to PSG win

Manchester United coach Mike Phelan won tweet of the night after the Red Devils’ thrilling comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite witnessing one of the most memorable Champions League comebacks ever, Phelan was pretty chilled out about it all as he revealed having 180 missed calls after the game.

180 (missed calls) ? can’t understand the fuss? Some of us have been here before pic.twitter.com/xsbH1y5S2u — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) March 6, 2019

Taking to his official Twitter account, the former Hull City boss, back at Old Trafford since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as interim manager in December, mocked the idea that this is in any way a big deal.

Phelan simply said ‘Some of us have been here before’, with the 56-year-old having worked with the club during much of the most successful parts of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

In those days, results like this were a little more commonplace, but United have not produced anything like this for a long, long time.

MUFC fans are justified in being hugely excited and proud of what they saw, but Phelan’s nonchalance also sums up the class and quality of those who’ve contributed towards making the club so successful.