Menu

Video: Manchester United star reveals something he thinks might get him in trouble

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has admitted he likes to play as Real Madrid when he’s playing FIFA on his Playstation.

When asked why, Lukaku got a little awkward and joked that he might get in trouble in this intriguing and intimate interview with Bleacher Report.

Lukaku is one of United’s most important players, even if this has not exactly been his best season.

The Belgium international may now have made things a little more awkward for himself at Old Trafford as he seems to quite strongly hint that he’s just a massive Real Madrid fan.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Romelu Lukaku