“Give Ole the f**king job now” – Man United break Champions League record as these fans call for Solskjaer to get the job permanently

Manchester United have made Champions League history by becoming the first team ever to go through a tie despite losing the home leg by two or more goals.

The Red Devils were superb this evening as they produced the most unlikely of comebacks away to Paris Saint-Germain, winning 3-1 to progress on away goals after losing the first leg 2-0 at home.

United scored twice in the first half an hour through Romelu Lukaku, and then had a moment of real drama in the closing stages as they were awarded a controversial penalty by VAR.

Marcus Rashford, however, showed balls of absolute steel to confidently put the penalty away and give the visitors the two-goal buffer they needed.

This is the latest and greatest of results by United under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who surely has to get the job permanently now.

Unsurprisingly, that’s what pretty much all MUFC fans are saying on Twitter now after tonight’s memorable result…

Give Ole the fucking job now!! — O (@Baba_OT) March 6, 2019

Ole, Ole, Ole!!!!! Utd can’t not give him the job now. @Rojovolante — richard owen (@richardowenLD) March 6, 2019

Ole has to get the job now surely??? — Michael Haley (@HalesM84) March 6, 2019

Fairytale stuff. Give Ole the job now. — Ben Smith (@bensmithppc) March 6, 2019

Surely that’s Ole for the United job full time now? Mans smashed it! — Josh (@Joshy_T1) March 6, 2019