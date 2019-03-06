Video: Epic reactions from Manchester United players watching PSG game at home

On a memorable night for Manchester United, it’s worth remembering that some of their players couldn’t feature against Paris Saint-Germain this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer somehow masterminded this incredible comeback with a long injury list, while Paul Pogba was suspended but did make it to the Parc des Princes.

?? Jesse Lingard perfectly encapsulating how every Man Utd fan feels right now… ? Insta: jesselingard#PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/G0OFnqU8WG — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 6, 2019

ANTHONY MARTIAL IS ALL OF US ??? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/dem56BEYlQ — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 6, 2019

Watch below, however, for reaction from Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial, who absolutely lost the plot as United completed their incredible comeback.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 at home to PSG and looked certain to be heading out of the Champions League tonight with so many injuries against such a top opponent.

Two early goals from Romelu Lukaku helped a lot, however, before Marcus Rashford put away a dramatic penalty late on to make it 3-1.