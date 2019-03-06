Video: Pogba gatecrashes Lukaku and Rashford interview after incredible Man United win

Manchester United players are in dreamland right now as Paul Pogba gatecrashed a post-match interview with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils staged an incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain this evening, winning 3-1 to go through on away goals after being beaten 2-0 at home in the first game.

This is why we love football… Paul Pogba crashes Rashford and Lukaku's interview ? ? @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/tgOgiFcgsr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 6, 2019

This will surely go down as one of the best Man Utd results ever in Europe, and it was also the first time a team had come from behind to go through after losing by two or more goals at home in the first leg.

No wonder then that Pogba, Lukaku and Rashford couldn’t contain their excitement after the game!