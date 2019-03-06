Manchester United eyeing transfer of KEY Juventus star to replace 33-year-old Red Devils ace

Man United are said to be eyeing up a move for Juventus and Portugal defender Joao Cancelo as a replacement for ageing captain Antonio Valencia.

Cancelo has managed to establish himself as a first team regular at Juventus this season, with the Portuguese international managing to become one of his side’s most important players during his time in Turin.

And it seems like this has caught the eye of United, who are interested in signing the former Valencia man according to CalcioMercato, who are re-reporting from TuttoSport.

The report also notes that United are on the lookout for replacements for ageing full-back pair Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia, with the club viewing Cancelo as an ‘ideal’ signing to help bolster Solskjaer’s options in defence.

Valencia has been seriously struggling with injury this year, and when you combine that with the fact that the 33-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford is set to run out at the end of the season, it seems wise for United to be on the lookout for a replacement for the Ecuadorian.

Valencia has been a valuable player for United ever since he joined the club from Wigan Athletic back in 2010, however should the club sign Cancelo, it would seem like the player’s time at the club is set to come to an end in the near future.

Cancelo would be a fantastic signing for United to make, as the defender has managed to establish himself as one of the most competent right backs in Europe this term, something United could definitely do with considering the defensive troubles they’ve had this season…