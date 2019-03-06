These Manchester United fans excited by ‘rumours’ of wonderkid debut against PSG tonight

Manchester United fans are all getting a little excited as the notorious Mark Goldbridge has tweeted about ‘rumours’ that exciting 17-year-old star Mason Greenwood could be starting against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League tonight.

The highly-rated young forward looks one of the most exciting talents coming through United’s academy at the moment, having absolutely torn it up at youth level this season.

It might be that a big game like this is too much too soon for Greenwood, but at the same time there’s not a huge amount of pressure on Man Utd due to PSG’s 2-0 aggregate lead and two away goals from their first meeting at Old Trafford.

This could mean it’s a decent time for the Red Devils to blood some youth, particularly as openings could be there in the team with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently struggling with so many injuries to first-team players.

It’s not clear what rumours Goldbridge is citing, or if he’s been told something, but his tweet has got a number of United fans talking as they hope to see Solskjaer gamble on this exciting talent…

