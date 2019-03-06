Neymar reacts furiously to Manchester United defeat with epic Instagram tantrum

Neymar was absolutely livid at Paris Saint-Germain’s surprise loss to Manchester United in the Champions League tonight.

The Brazil international was missing from this game due to injury, but could be seen in attendance watching at the Parc des Princes as United completed a memorable comeback to go through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Questions will no doubt be asked about Neymar’s future at PSG as they once again fail to make any progress in Europe’s top club competition – a trophy they badly need to win after such easy dominance domestically.

Still, they have been dumped out once again thanks to a late penalty from Marcus Rashford, which was not without controversy as VAR had a long look at a handball before giving the spot-kick.

Neymar is clearly not happy with the officials as he ranted on Instagram about it, not holding back with his language as he accused them of knowing nothing about football.

Neymar’s angry message can be translated as: