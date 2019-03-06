“People are too funny” – Man United ace Paul Pogba responds to Romelu Lukaku bust-up rumours

Paul Pogba has responded to rumours that he and Romelu Lukaku had a bust-up after Man United’s 3-2 win over Southampton last week.

United had to rely on a double from Lukaku to overcome the Saints last week, with Pogba also missing a last-minute penalty in the match as well.

And it was this penalty that had some news outlets stating the two had a bust-up following the match, with news outlets like the Sun reporting that the two had to be calmed down by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their reported bust-up.

However, it looks like these reports have been rubbished by the players themselves, especially if their Instagram accounts are anything to go off.

Following reports of the incident emerging, Lukaku posted on his Instagram story, stating “when the hate don’t work they start telling lies”, something that is believed to be related to the reports of him and Pogba’s bust-up.

And it seems like Pogba has joined Lukaku in speaking about the incident, with the Frenchman adding Lukaku’s story to his, with the midfielder also stating “Hahahahaha people are too funny bro”

Paul Pogba has responded to Romelu Lukaku’s Instagram story: “Hahahahaha people are too funny bro ?”#mufc pic.twitter.com/u2MS7IH4Fw — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 5, 2019

It seemed like their may have been something to this original story, as it makes sense for a player on a hat-trick to be angry at a teammate for missing penalty that could’ve seen him take home the match ball.

However, this doesn’t look to be the case in this scenario if Lukaku and Pogba’s Instagram stories are anything to go off…