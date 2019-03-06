Paris Saint-Germain have tweeted a video of striker Edinson Cavani ahead of today’s big Champions League game against Manchester United.

The Uruguay international missed the first leg of this tie through injury, but it’s been suggested he could be back for their second encounter at the Parc des Princes tonight.

It remains to be seen if Cavani will be starting, with Goal reporting that PSG manager Thomas Tuchel would make a late decision on whether or not to involve him.

Still, this tweet could be a little hint that the prolific South American is in fact ready to cause United even more worries in this tough game this evening.

UPDATE: Cavani has since been confirmed as being involved, albeit from the bench.

It remains to be seen if he’ll get on, but United won’t be too pleased at the sight of his name there in the PSG squad.