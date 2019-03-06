Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford completes stunning Manchester United comeback with controversial penalty vs PSG

Marcus Rashford has scored the most dramatic of goals for Manchester United to put them 3-1 up away to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils needed a miracle away at PSG this evening after losing the first leg of their Champions League tie 2-0 at home.

PSG 1-[3] Manchester United – Rashford 90’+’ (PK) (3-3 agg.) from r/soccer

And it now looks like they’ve got that miracle, though this penalty decision did not come without controversy after a lengthy look at a handball from VAR.

Many will feel it was a soft penalty in the end, but United won’t care as they’ve arguably deserved this incredible result that will surely go down as one of their most memorable in Europe.

