Real Madrid do this for the first time in the club’s history during 4-1 defeat to Ajax in Champions League

Real Madrid certainly had a night to forget at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, as Los Blancos lost 4-1 to Dutch giants Ajax, a result that saw them crash out of the Champions League.

Having lead 2-1 from the first leg, a lot of fans would’ve expected to see Santiago Solari’s side breeze through against Ajax on Tuesday night to book their place on the quarter finals of the Champions League.

However this was far from the case, as Los Blancos suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Erik ten Hag’s men, a result that meant they were knocked out of the competition by an aggregate score of 5-3.

During the match itself, Real were absolutely woeful, as the Spanish giants found themselves two goals down within the first 18 minutes, a feat that had never happened to the club before in the Champions League in its history.

2 – Real Madrid have conceded two goals in the first 18 minutes of a @ChampionsLeague game at Bernabeu for the first time ever. Shock.

Having already lost 4-1 on aggregate to Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey last week, as well as now being 12 points behind the Blaugrana in La Liga following Saturday’s El Clasico defeat, Real have effectively been eliminated from all three competitions within the space of seven days.

This has seen some fans label this past week as one of the worst in the club’s history, and it’s easy to see why some would think that when you look at what the club have been through since last Wednesday.