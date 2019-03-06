Video: Arrogant Real Madrid absolutely ripped to shreds by pundit in just 61 seconds

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has absolutely ripped into Real Madrid for their incredible arrogance shown, not just against Ajax last night, but all season.

In epic fashion, the Scot takes just 61 seconds to absolutely tear the Spanish giants to shreds over their handling of various situations this season.

.@CBurleyESPN slams Real Madrid's arrogance following their early Champions League exit. pic.twitter.com/3blFQ1do1W — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 6, 2019

First, Burley takes club president Florentino Perez up on the way he appointed Julen Lopetegui, ruining Spain’s World Cup bid in the process.

He follows by destroying Real over the whole Cristiano Ronaldo saga, the strange signing of Thibaut Courtois, and Sergio Ramos’ deliberate booking to miss the Ajax game through suspension, which obviously backfired massively.