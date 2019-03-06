Video: Saido Berahino swears at reporters and lands himself a parking ticket during court trip for drink-driving charges

Things seem to just go from bad to worse for Stoke City misfit Saido Berahino, who had an eventful day at court as he addressed drink-driving charges against him.

The former West Brom man can be seen in the video clip below swearing at journalists and photographers as he arrives.

And according to the Daily Star, Berahino was also given a parking ticket for his troubles as he left his luxury Mercedes outside.

Once regarded as a big prospect for the future in his days in the Premier League, Berahino now really seems to have gone off the rails in recent times with many reported incidents of poor professionalism and brushes with the law.