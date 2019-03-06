Seven years after divorcing Maradona’s daughter, Man City star Aguero begins dating ex-Premier League footballer’s daughter

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is now seeing the daughter of retired footballer Ashley Ward, having previously been married to Giannina Maradona.

According to The Sun, a source close to the Argentine superstar has confirmed he has been dating Taylor Ward, 31, ‘on and off’ since December.

Taylor is the daughter of former Premier League striker Ashley Ward, who had spells at Crewe Alexandra, Derby County and Barnsley during the course of his playing career.

Ward was the epitome of a football journeyman, playing for 11 clubs in total in 16 years, while also enjoying a brief stint at Manchester United as a youth player.

Taylor is a reality TV show star on Real Housewives of Cheshire and according to a spokesman for Aguero, he and Ward are not yet officially an item.

Aguero divorced Diego Maradona’s daughter six years ago, after four years of marriage and the former couple share a son named Benjamin.

Diego is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballer’s of all time, leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup and he was named joint Fifa Player of the Century along with Brazilian legend Pele back in 2000.

Aguero has also cemented his place in history as one of Argentina’s most talented strikers, playing a starring role for Atletico Madrid before joining Manchester City and breaking all kinds of Premier League records.

His latest squeeze, Taylor, was on standby for a place in the 2018 edition of popular ITV2 show Love Island and she has previously been in a relationship with Everton star Mason Holgate – as The Sun reports.