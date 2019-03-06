Video: In just 12 words, Solskjaer sums up why he has to be the next Man United manager

We can get a bit carried away in football about managers and players ‘getting’ their clubs, but it’s arguably never been truer than with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.

Watch below in this short snippet of Solskjaer’s post-match interview, where in just 12 words he sums up why he’s the man to get the gig at Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

Having just witnessed his side complete an incredible, record-breaking comeback away to Paris Saint-Germain, the Norwegian tactician almost shrugged it off as routine.

‘With this club, this is what we do, that’s just Man United,’ he said.

After a difficult few years following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, this will be music to United fans’ ears.

It remains to be seen if the 46-year-old will get the job permanently after coming in as interim manager in December, but he’s given himself as good a chance as possible with this memorable result.