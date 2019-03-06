‘This is all his fault’ – these fans blame one particular Real Madrid star for Los Blancos’ embarrassing 4-1 defeat vs Ajax

Real Madrid endured an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday, and some fans have blamed one star in particular for Los Blancos’ loss.

Real went out at the round of 16 stage in the Champions League last night, as Ajax beat the Spanish giants by an aggregate score of 5-3 to advance into the quarter finals of the competition.

There were only one or two Real players who put in a decent enough performance for Los Blancos on Tuesday evening, with a large number of the club’s players being at fault for their embarrassing loss.

However, in the eyes of some fans, it wasn’t any on the pitch that caused Real to lose 4-1 to Ajax last night, but actually club captain Sergio Ramos.

The Spaniard was booked in Real’s first leg against Ajax, something that meant the defender was forced to sit out of his side’s second leg clash last night.

It was clear for all to see that Real missed Ramos’ presence and leadership dearly, and one wonders whether the result would’ve been different had the former Sevilla man been on the pitch for Los Blancos on Tuesday.

After the match, a number of fans took to Twitter to lay the blame at Ramos’ door, something that we think may be a bit harsh, however, we can also see where they’re coming from in all fairness…

if we keeping it a ?, this is all Ramos's fault. Let his team down when he foolishly opened his mouth to media about getting a second yellow on purpose. pic.twitter.com/ypvjWPmEU3 — longleg stan acc (@LeosCuccittini) March 5, 2019

This is all Ramos's fault. — Ash ?? (@MissAsh_7) March 5, 2019

All Ramos' fault. Letting his team down like that, what a prick. #RMAAJA — Norbi (@eukalypto) March 5, 2019

