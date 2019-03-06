Tottenham prepared to end transfer hiatus by targeting prolific €20m starlet this summer

Tottenham are lining up a transfer swoop for FC Copenhagen winger Robert Skov, as Mauricio Pochettino aims to bolster his squad when the market reopens.

Spurs have been on something of a transfer hiatus over the last year, failing to bring in any new players during the last two transfer windows.

Pochettino’s men have still managed to challenge at the top of the Premier League and advance into the latter stages of the Champions League, but the general feeling amongst supporters is that investment is needed to reach the next level.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham may finally be prepared to end their transfer inactivity this summer, with prolific Danish starlet Skov high on their list of targets.

The 22-year-old has earned attention from a number of English clubs with his performances this season, scoring 22 goals in 38 appearances for Copenhagen across all competitions.

Watford, Wolves and West Ham are all thought to be tracking the Denmark U-21 international, but Sky Sports reports that Spurs are ready to beat their rivals to his signature.

Tottenham are in dire need of a player capable of supporting star striker Harry Kane, either coming in from the right-hand side or through the middle in a number 10 role.

Skov has been sensational on the right wing at club level this season and he could be ready for the next step in his career, with a desire to earn his first senior Denmark cap fueling his ambition.

The Copenhagen talisman has already tasted European football with his current club and he might now fancy his chances of mixing it with some of the world’s best players in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether or not Spurs will pull off this particular deal, but Skov could be acquired for as little as €20 million – as per Team Talk – which could represent a shrewd piece of business for the north London club.