Tottenham dealt huge blow for clashes against Southampton and Liverpool

Tottenham have reportedly been dealt the major blow of losing manager Mauricio Pochettino to a touchline ban for their upcoming fixtures against Southampton and Liverpool.

The Argentine has landed himself in hot water after a row with referee Mike Dean at the end of the recent defeat at Burnley in the Premier League.

Pochettino has been handed a £10,000 fine for his troubles, as well as a two-game ban from the touchline, which will see him miss big games against Southampton and Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen if the Spurs boss can still set his side up well enough for those games to cope without his presence on the touchline, but it’s hardly ideal for the north Londoners.

The game against Liverpool will be a particularly big one in this season’s title race, with both sides still very much in the mix for the Premier League trophy.

Without Pochettino, that could hand a major advantage to the Reds both in that game and for the rest of the season.