(Photo) Tottenham star spotted breaking Mauricio Pochettino rule after Borussia Dortmund win

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has broken one of manager Mauricio Pochettino’s rules after the win over Borussia Dortmund last night.

Spurs booked their place in the Champions League quarter-final with a 1-0 victory at Dortmund, completing a 4-0 win on aggregate.

However, Vertonghen can be seen in the Instagram picture below posing with team-mates for a dressing room selfie afterwards.

As pointed out in this piece by the Sun, the Belgium international may have risked the wrath of Pochettino with this as the Argentine has previously spoken about how he doesn’t like them or want his players doing them until they’ve won a trophy.

It seems Vertonghen didn’t get the memo, or was simply too delighted by the result to care!

In fairness, Pochettino himself might feel he could relax his rule on this occasion as this was such a big win in the club’s season.