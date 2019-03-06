Video: Amazing scenes from Santiago Bernabeu stands as Ajax fans celebrate famous 4-1 win over Real Madrid

Ajax supporters stayed behind signing long into the night after knocking Real Madrid out of the Champions League in their own backyard.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic and Lasse Schone sealed an amazing 4-1 win at Santiago Bernabeu, which saw the Dutch giants progress to the quarterfinals of this year’s competition 5-3 on aggregate.

After the game Ajax supporters stayed behind in the stands for as long as they could, singing at the top of their lungs to the defeated home fans: “Always look on the bright side of life!”

The incredible scenes post-match summed up a truly special occasion, which finally saw Real Madrid’s dominance of European football over the last few years end for good.

Check out a clip of the Ajax fans in full voice below, via Twitter.

? “Always look on the bright side of life..” ? The Ajax fans serenade the defeated European champions. ?: @AndyMittenpic.twitter.com/U0E9AiRA7l — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 5, 2019