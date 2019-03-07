Menu

Video: Alex Iwobi scores bizarre early goal for Arsenal vs Rennes

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Alex Iwobi scored what was surely a bit of a fluke goal for Arsenal in their Europa League clash with Rennes this evening.

Watch the goal video below as the Nigerian winger seems to be attempting a low cross, which deceives the entire defence and goalkeeper to find its way into the bottom corner of the goal.

Iwobi won’t care too much, however, with this strike giving the Gunners a potentially crucial away goal in what will by no means be an easy tie.

Arsenal could really do with winning this competition this season if they are to make it back into the Champions League next term.

More Stories Alex Iwobi