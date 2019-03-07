Video: Hatem Ben Arfa amused by antics of Arsenal manager Unai Emery

Rennes winger Hatem Ben Arfa discussed his old manager Unai Emery as they were reunited in the Europa League this evening.

The French attacker played under Emery at Paris Saint-Germain, and though the pair did not seem to click together, he was resisted taking a dig at his old boss tonight.

Du très bon Ben Arfa en zone mixte : 'J'ai retrouvé le même @UnaiEmery_ toujours très excité sur le banc. Je regardais de temps en temps et ça me faisait rire' #SRFCArsenal pic.twitter.com/iPdHSUnAWP — Goal France (@GoalFrance) March 7, 2019

Instead, Ben Arfa gently joked that the Arsenal manager clearly hasn’t changed, as he watched him barking out instructions from the touch line again.

The Gunners were beaten 3-1 by Rennes in a shock result that could see them head for an early exit from this season’s Europa League.