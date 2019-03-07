Arsenal are doing what only Arsenal can – totally imploding in their Europa League clash at Rennes tonight.

Despite an early goal from Alex Iwobi giving them the lead, the Gunners now find themselves level at 1-1 and down to ten men after a silly sending-off for defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

This is truly peak Arsenal, with Rennes then equalising from the resulting free-kick, the initial effort of which was blocked before Benjamin Bourigeaud’s second attempt flew past Petr Cech.

It was a great hit, but how did Arsenal end up in this situation from such a commanding position?