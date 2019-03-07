Confirmed Arsenal XI for Rennes as Unai Emery makes big Mesut Ozil call

Arsenal manager Unai Emery seems to have decided Mesut Ozil is worth using after all, with the German playmaker starting tonight’s big game in the Europa League.

The Gunners travel to Rennes for the first leg of this potential banana skin tie, and cannot afford to take any chances in France this evening.

Arsenal fans will be relieved to see Ozil has got the nod in this important game after missing so much action under Emery this season for no obvious reason.

The 30-year-old has long divided opinion but has generally been one of the club’s most important players since he joined from Real Madrid back in 2013.

Ozil now needs to make the most of this opportunity tonight and show Emery how important he can be when it really matters.

Many would argue that the former Madrid man’s biggest flaw is his tendency to disappear in big games, so if he can show his best creativity and playmaking abilities tonight, he could go a long way to convincing Emery he has a future at the Emirates Stadium.

This match is hugely important for Arsenal as winning the Europa League may well represent their best hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League as finishing fourth in the Premier League will not be easy.