Roma sporting director Monchi could reportedly seal an exit from the Italian giants and move closer to reaching an agreement with Arsenal by the end of this month.

Things haven’t played out as hoped for the Giallorossi so far this season, as they crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage on Wednesday night and continue to battle for a top-four finish in Serie A again this season.

Should they fail to qualify for Europe’s premier competition, it could prove to be disastrous for them financially, and so the pressure is on coach Eusebio Di Francesco and his players to get the results needed between now and the end of the season.

However, Monchi’s role in their underwhelming campaign could also come under scrutiny given his involvement in player recruitment, and according to Calciomercato, it’s suggested that he could be edging closer towards an exit.

Further, from an Arsenal perspective, it’s added that he could be ‘connected’ to the Gunners by the end of this month, thus suggesting that talks could be getting underway in the imminent future over a reunion with former Sevilla boss Unai Emery in north London.

Monchi has signed some top talents over the years and has undoubtedly got an eye for quality youth players, a strategy that Arsenal have seemingly decided to adopt in recent times.

Time will tell if he firstly reaches an agreement to leave Roma and agrees a deal with Arsenal over a move to the Emirates, but following on from that, expectations will be high that he and Emery can work together and bring success to the club in the coming years if they secure a reunion.