“Sack this clown” – Chelsea XI vs Dynamo Kiev slammed by these angry Blues fans

Chelsea fans are once again unhappy with Maurizio Sarri’s team selection – something of a common theme this season.

The Italian tactician has once again picked his fairly standard line up to take on Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League this evening, with Blues supporters unimpressed with the side he’s gone for.

Many critics of Sarri would like to see the former Napoli boss show more faith in the Chelsea youth system, with quality players like Callum Hudson-Odoi and ruben Loftus-Cheek again overlooked this evening.

Both are at least on the bench, but it seems Chelsea fans are not looking forward to seeing what this selection can do.

It remains to be seen how much longer Sarri can last at Stamford Bridge after seemingly failing to win over a large section of the fans, while the players have also not always seemed to respond that well to his methods after some poor results in recent times.

Chelsea will be big favourites to win this evening, but here’s how the team news is going down on Twitter right now…

Ok Sarri.. you gotta go. @ChelseaFC sack this clown ffs. — Hombrè Librè (@ItsOnlyATweet) March 7, 2019

WHY THE FUCK IS JORGINHO PLAYING WHEN YOU SAID HE WAS TIRED IN THE LAST 20 MINS VS FULHAM YOU FUCKING CUNT?!?! WHY THE FUCK ISNT RLC/ CHO PLAYING FUCK YOU SARRI. https://t.co/IqlQ5VjCsb — Richie Haddad (@Richie_Haddad17) March 7, 2019

Wtf is wrong with Sarri or does he see/know something about RLC and CHO that we don’t that’s why he doesn’t start them. Fucking idiot. Pissed me off. — Jannat (@jannatcfc) March 7, 2019

Ion get why sarri don’t start CHO — r i ? h (@son_ofa_GUNN) March 7, 2019

Why is Sarri so stubborn ffs — ?wan (@kanyeERA_) March 7, 2019

CHO on the bench again ffs sarri why — mark? (@kwakutantuo) March 7, 2019

No RLC or CHO gutted https://t.co/xUCMV3tvLg — Chief (@EthanKeefey) March 7, 2019

It’s almost a complete certainty that RLC & CHO are going to leave at the end of the season. Absolute joke? — Frazer??????? (@FrazerJones_3) March 7, 2019

About time these journalists question mr retarded Maurizio Sarri on his awful team selections. — zino (@Albzino) March 7, 2019