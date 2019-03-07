Just one Manchester United star but four Tottenham players in Champions League team of the week

This seems a bit odd, but Manchester United managed only one player in the Champions League team of the week, with two-goal hero Romelu Lukaku getting in.

This is despite the Red Devils becoming the first team in Champions League history to progress through a tie despite losing by two goals in the first leg at home.

United were superb to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in a shock result at the Parc des Princes, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Fred, Scott McTominay and Chris Smalling surely also worthy of places in this XI.

However, Tottenham got as many as four players in despite a rather more comfortable evening at Borussia Dortmund.

Having won the first leg of their tie 3-0 at Wembley, Spurs were in control of this game for the most part and came away with another impressive 1-0 win.

Romelu Lukaku is included in the UEFA Champions League team of the week. Well deserved! ?? #mufc pic.twitter.com/OULswnTKla — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 7, 2019

But to have four players to United’s one seems very harsh, with Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Serge Aurier and Hugo Lloris all winning places in this team.

Elsewhere, it’s unsurprising to see the line up dominated by Ajax, who stunned Real Madrid with a 4-1 win at the Bernabeu.

Three Ajax players make it in, along with two from Porto, and even one from PSG – their goalscorer Juan Bernat.