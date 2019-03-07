Manchester United and Liverpool in battle to seal £60million transfer

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs battling to seal the transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The 19-year-old is one of the most highly rated young talents in Europe at the moment, and Don Balon have a long list of clubs chasing him ahead of the summer.

De Ligt seems to primarily be in talks over a transfer to Real Madrid for around £60million, but Don Balon add that Manchester United and Liverpool have also made offers for the young Dutchman.

Premier League fans would no doubt love to see this elite talent make his way to England, and he’d certainly be useful for either of those clubs mentioned.

Man Utd have looked suspect at the back for much of this season, even if some individuals have improved since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho.

There can be no doubting, however, that De Ligt would be a big upgrade on the struggling Eric Bailly, or on players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, who have been in and out of the side for most the season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been more solid this season but lack depth beyond their first choice partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the latter of whom has a patchy record with injuries.

If they can sign De Ligt for just £60m it could end up being a superb long-term investment and make a real difference to next season’s title race, with both of these giants likely to be involved.