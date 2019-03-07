Double raid: Real Madrid given fresh hope in landing superstar €400m duo

After their Champions League disappointment this week, fresh links have paired Real Madrid with a double swoop for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain crashed out at the last-16 stage yet again this week, falling to a 3-1 defeat at home to Man Utd on Wednesday night.

It continues their struggles in the competition in recent years, with no end seemingly in sight to their inability to advance to the latter stages and emerge as a genuine contender to win it.

Real Madrid haven’t had a great week either as their heavy loss at home to Ajax on Tuesday night eliminated them after winning the competition three years in a row, and so major question marks have been raised at the Bernabeu as to how they will now compete next season and beyond.

According to AS, PSG may hold the solution for them as it’s suggested that the Spanish giants could reignite their interest in both Neymar and Mbappe this summer, with PSG’s failure in the Champions League reportedly seen as a boost for Madrid in their hopes of prising the superstar duo away from the French capital.

It’s added that PSG have spent €400m in total on the two attackers, and so they will surely be desperate to keep hold of them for the foreseeable future, regroup and go again next season.

However, whether or not Madrid’s ongoing reported interest puts that plan in jeopardy remains to be seen, as a significant overhaul could be overseen with Los Blancos this summer to recover from the disappointment of this year.

Neymar and Mbappe have continued to establish themselves as two of the top forwards in world football, and coupled with the inability of Real Madrid to fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo, it could be a fundamental double raid to secure long-term success.