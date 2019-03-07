Angel Di Maria enjoyed his moment at Old Trafford in the first leg against Man Utd, but it’s fair to say that the United fans got their own back this week.

The Argentine was mercilessly jeered on his return to his former club last month, but seemingly had the last laugh by producing two assists in a 2-0 win to put his side in full control of their last-16 tie.

However, things didn’t go to plan for Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital on Wednesday night, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Red Devils, which eliminated them from the competition as Marcus Rashford’s dramatic late penalty sealed their fate.

With his antics in the first leg in mind, Man Utd fans didn’t miss their opportunity to rub salt into the wound, as seen in the tweets below, as they took advantage of the situation to brutally troll their former player.

Clearly there is no love lost between the two parties after his departure from Old Trafford after an underwhelming spell in Manchester, and he’ll have to put up with the trolling for a while yet.

It’s yet another disappointment for PSG in Europe though as they squandered another commanding lead, while in contrast it continues United’s incredible transformation under Solskjaer having now won 14 of his 17 games in charge across all competitions.

Time will tell how far United can now go in the competition, but Di Maria and his PSG teammates will once again be watching on from home having underachieved and suffered another disastrous exit from the Champions League.

From recent disappointments against the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid, to that incredible comeback from Barcelona, the French giants continue to prove incapable of making a genuine bid to win the competition.

Shout out to Di Maria, he knew they'd bottle it. What a snake. pic.twitter.com/jJ0Wf4cYff — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) March 6, 2019

MISSING PERSONS ALERT

NAME: Angel Di Maria

Last seen: Old Trafford

Doing what?: Starting what he couldn't finish. pic.twitter.com/6FGBNV2THh — Seyi (@pheoniks23) March 6, 2019

Dear Angel Di Maria…. who has the last laugh? ???? pic.twitter.com/ZTJsI6uh8X — United. (@PerSempreUnited) March 6, 2019

Childish but Di Maria after the carry on at Old Trafford ???? — anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) March 6, 2019

Thoughts are with Angel di Maria at this difficult time. — Dennis Beiso (@dennisdbeiso) March 6, 2019

Angel Di Maria and bottles. A match made in heaven pic.twitter.com/6rNknXiV1D — Marwan Ahmed (@MarwanAhmed_KF) March 6, 2019

Enjoy the beer, Di Maria. pic.twitter.com/MlaxzsK6IX — Aman Mittal (@aman_mittal7) March 6, 2019

To Angel Di Maria, From Paris with Love! pic.twitter.com/Ly4Kur62Ad — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) March 6, 2019