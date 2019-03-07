Verbal agreement in place for £68m star to complete Manchester United transfer

Manchester United look to be a step closer to clinching their first transfer of the summer with Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

In a big development, Bale has supposedly agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants and possibly also has a house in mind for his move, according to Diario Gol.

The Wales international has not had the best time at the Bernabeu in recent times, becoming less of a regular last season and barely making much of an impact this term despite an opportunity to become more of a focal point following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Don Balon recently linked Bale with United as well as they talked up a potential £68million move, and this latest update suggests things are moving along.

While the former Tottenham man may be past his best to an extent, it’s easy to see why Man Utd could be keen on him this summer.

The Red Devils need an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez, and Bale seems an ideal fit for the team’s style of play, bringing pace, skill and a goal threat out wide.

Bale’s best form also came in his Premier League career with Spurs, so a return to England could end up being the best thing to revive the 29-year-old’s career.