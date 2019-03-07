Club set £171m asking price for Manchester United transfer target

Manchester United and Real Madrid may be in luck as it seems they can reportedly seal the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane as long as they pay £171million this summer.

The England international is one of the very finest forward players in the world right now and would be a superb addition for any top club.

While it seems surprising Tottenham would be willing to consider any kind of price for Kane, it seems £171m would be enough for Spurs to accept his departure, according to Don Balon.

This follows another recent report from Don Balon linking Kane with Man Utd, which makes sense given Romelu Lukaku’s patchy form for most of this season.

The Belgium international has been much better in his last few games, including with his brace away to Paris Saint-Germain last night, but Kane seems a more reliable long-term option.

£171m also shouldn’t be too much for United to pay to also strike the double boost of majorly weakening one of their potential title rivals for next season and beyond.