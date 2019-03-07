‘He will be next Man Utd manager’ – Former MUFC ace convinced decision is made on Solskjaer

After a memorable night in Paris, former Man Utd star John O’Shea is convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be appointed permanent boss this summer.

The Norwegian tactician has overseen an impressive resurgence at United since he was appointed interim boss to replace Jose Mourinho in December.

Having won 14 of his 17 games in charge, United are back in the hunt for a top four finish in the Premier League, have advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking after they turned around the tie in the French capital in dramatic fashion with Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp penalty, O’Shea is entirely convinced that his former teammate is going to get the job on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

“He will be the next Manchester United manager,” he told the Debate, as per Sky Sports. “Whether they do it now or in the summer, he will be the next manager. He is a good guy and players want to do things for him, but also tactically look at what he has done in games at different stages.

“He’s writing himself in the history books again. I think he will have the contract signed when they touch down in Manchester!”

Time will tell if his prediction is accurate, but Solskjaer has undoubtedly now made a serious case to be given the job beyond this season.

On one hand, it could be still argued that he perhaps lacks the experience and appeal to potential signings to do the job in the long term and he has much yet to prove in terms of being able to lead United to major honours on a consistent basis.

Nevertheless, his ability to get results, to transform United’s style of play and get it in line with their tradition and culture of attacking football coupled with getting the best out of his players and exciting the fans again, it’s certainly going to be difficult for the Man Utd hierarchy to ignore him this summer.