How £9m WINDFALL could help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer LAND Man Utd job

Man Utd saw off Paris Saint-Germain to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night, and it could have a major knock-on effect.

The Red Devils faced a two-goal deficit heading into the second leg in Paris, but their dramatic late 3-1 win ensured that they advance and continue Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sensational tenure.

That’s now 14 wins in 17 games since the Norwegian tactician took charge, and calls are growing from his own players, supporters and the media to see him get the job on a permanent basis.

Solskjaer is currently in charge on a temporary basis until the end of the season after replacing Jose Mourinho in December, but it’s surely too much for the club hierarchy to ignore and look elsewhere for a long-term appointment at the end of the season.

As reported by The Sun, their decision could be made even easier after Wednesday night’s win over PSG, as United will pocket £9m for reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League and that will cover the £7.2m needed to pay the compensation fee due to Molde to prise Solskjaer away.

If this form continues between now and the end of the campaign, it’s difficult to see Man Utd looking elsewhere.

Not only has Solskjaer obtained impressive results, but United are back playing entertaining football and the manager is getting the best out of the players at his disposal after previously disappointing under Mourinho.

With that in mind, given the momentum that he has built this season, it would be difficult to snub him and appoint a rival candidate.