Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi scores brilliant goal to send yet another message to Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Callum Hudson-Odoi has once again managed to score a fine goal for Chelsea despite only getting limited playing time from manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues youngster has attracted plenty of attention this season after shining whenever he’s been on the pitch, showing himself to be one of the most exciting up-and-coming talents in the game.

Again tonight, Hudson-Odoi only managed 13 minutes at the end of the match, but took his opportunity with both hands by finishing off a fine team goal.

Surely Sarri has to now see that playing the 18-year-old more often is not something to be feared, but something to be relished!