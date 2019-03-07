Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has insisted that he has “no doubt” that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will stay on as boss beyond this season.

The Norwegian tactician has made a stunning impact since being appointed as interim boss in December to replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

SEE MORE: ‘He will be next Man Utd manager’ – Former MUFC ace convinced decision is made on Solskjaer

He’s led his side to 14 wins in 17 games across all competitions, which in turn has ensured that they’re now firmly back in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League, while they have made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Following their dramatic and thrilling win over Paris Saint-Germain in Europe on Wednesday night to come back from a two-goal deficit after the first leg, it has led to even more calls for Solskjaer to remain.

Based on his comments below, it sounds as though Lukaku is pretty convinced that Solskjaer is going to stay beyond this season.

“I know he’s going to stay, there’s no doubt about that,” he told Viasport, as reported by Sky Sports. “He wants to stay, the players want him to stay. We’re doing really well, we’re playing like Manchester United should play.

“He’s a young coach, he has young players as well so it’s the perfect environment to develop and hopefully win trophies in the future.”

Time will tell if that sentiment is shared by the hierarchy, as they have to be entirely convinced that Solskjaer is the right man for the job in the long term and is capable of sustaining this kind of form to take Man Utd back to winning major trophies.

If they continue their current form it will surely be impossible for the powers that be to ignore Solskjaer, who has not only gotten positive results, but has brought back the entertaining style of play at Old Trafford and is getting the best out of the players at his disposal.