Bid made: Manchester United meet £51m asking price to move closer to major transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made a £51million transfer bid for Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, meeting his asking price at the Serie A club.

Barcelona have also been keen on signing Cancelo, but United have swiftly moved with a big offer to try and get in ahead of their rivals, according to Don Balon.

This would undoubtedly be a fine signing for the Red Devils if they could pull it off, with Cancelo one of the finest in Europe in his position.

The Portugal international would be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Antonio Valencia, while promising youngster Diogo Dalot is perhaps not yet ready to be first choice.

And if Cancelo is available for such a low price, it may be an opportunity seen as too good to miss for Man Utd.

While £51m for a defender might have seemed a lot just a few years ago, it now seems about right for one of the finest in Europe in his position who’d be a major upgrade in a key position.