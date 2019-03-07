Good news, Liverpool: Bayern Munich star ruled out of Reds clash with injury

Liverpool have been handed a big boost with the news that Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman will reportedly be missing through injury when the two teams meet in the Champions League next week.

The France international is a key player for this Bayern side, with his pace and skill making him a difficult opponent for any side to handle when he’s on his game.

However, with this tie evenly poised going into the second leg, it looks like Liverpool have been given some real hope here as Coman won’t be available, according to the Sun.

Of course, Bayern have plenty of other big names in their squad that can cause Liverpool and indeed any other team in Europe problems.

The Bavarian giants will be a tough opponent at the Allianz Arena, but Jurgen Klopp’s men also have the advantage of playing away from home, with Bayern failing to score any away goals when they met in the first leg at Anfield.

That ended 0-0, and an injury like the one to Coman could make all the difference in this big game between two top sides who’ll hope to challenge for the Champions League trophy this season.