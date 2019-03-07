Menu

Good news: Jurgen Klopp delivers huge Liverpool injury update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is closing in on his return to first-team action after a lengthy layoff.

The Liverpool Echo’s James Pearce has tweeted about this huge injury update from the Reds boss that could be just the lift they need after a recent slump in form.

Oxlade-Chamberlain shone in his first season at Anfield last term after a move from rivals Arsenal, but missed the end of the campaign and the World Cup with England.

Now, however, the 25-year-old could be set for a quick return, with Pearce claiming he’s set to play for the club’s Under-23s before a likely return to the senior side after the upcoming international break.

Liverpool could really do with what Oxlade-Chamberlain offers in midfield, with the Reds lacking some spark and drive in recent times after a number of 0-0 draws.

Despite improving defensively for most of this season, LFC’s attack has gone backwards somewhat, and it may be that Oxlade-Chamberlain coming in behind Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane could be the key to that trio rediscovering their best form.

