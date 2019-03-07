Manchester City are reportedly set to be the subject of an official Uefa investigation over alleged Financial Fair Play violations.

This breaking news has been reported by the Daily Mirror and others, with not much more detailed information known at this moment in time.

According to tweets below from reporter Martin Ziegler, Uefa will not be making too many details known while the investigation remains ongoing.

However, Ziegler states this looks potentially serious for City, who could face a Champions League ban if they are found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Significant development here – possibility of Champions League ban if found guilty of violations of FFP regulations. — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) March 7, 2019

This would be a huge blow for the Premier League champions, who have invested huge amounts in recent years to become one of the best teams in Europe.

Under Pep Guardiola, City look serious contenders to win the Champions League this season, but it may be that they won’t be competing in it for too much longer.

It is perhaps not too surprising that, having spent so much on players, there is some cause for Uefa to take a look at a few dealings, but that of course doesn’t necessarily mean the club have broken any rules.