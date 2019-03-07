A 44-year-old Manchester United fan is reportedly fighting for his life after being stabbed by a taxi driver after the win over Paris Saint-Germain last night.

In a horrific incident, it is claimed by Sky Sports that the fan angered a taxi driver by singing in celebration of the victory at PSG, which led to a row and eventually with the driver stabbing the supporter in the chest with a large blade.

The report goes on to explain the fan has had surgery to remove blood on his lung, but this is certainly a very worrying-sounding situation.

Sky Sports also claim a suspect has been arrested over the incident, though the weapon used has not yet been located.

Quite how football can lead to such senseless violence is beyond us, but we wish the fan involved all the best in what we hope will be a full and speedy recovery.

Man Utd won 3-1 at the Parc des Princes in a shock result that took them through to the Champions League quarter-finals, but everyone involved with the Red Devils will be sad to hear of this news.