Solskjaer names the unsung hero from Manchester United’s win over PSG – and he didn’t even play

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Paul Pogba’s role in the incredible 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain last night.

The Red Devils staged a superb comeback to go through to the Champions League quarter-finals yesterday, thanks to two early strikes from Romelu Lukaku and a late penalty from Marcus Rashford.

This was all the more impressive due to United’s long injury list, with Paul Pogba also among those absent due to being suspended after a red card in the first leg defeat at Old Trafford.

However, Solskjaer has since revealed how involved the France international was ahead of the second leg, having made the journey to Paris to watch the game.

Pogba also took part in training and team meetings, according to Solskjaer, who has illustrated just how great an influence Pogba can be when he has a manager who believes in him.

‘Paul came, supported us, he followed us in training, he participated in the meetings,’ Solskjaer told RMC Sport, as translated by the Metro.

‘There is a great team spirit, we are United. That’s the Manchester spirit!’

Contrast this to former manager Jose Mourinho, who notably branded the 25-year-old a ‘virus’, according to a report from the Telegraph earlier this season.