Manchester United consider loaning out exciting youngster in summer transfer window

Manchester United are reportedly planning to send young winger Tahith Chong out on loan in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old attacker looks a hugely exciting talent who could have a big future at Old Trafford, though it’s been hard so far for him to get opportunities in the United first-team.

According to the Sun, this could now lead to Chong being loaned out for the entirety of next season – an option the club are said to be considering.

Man Utd fans will hope to see the exciting youngster join a club where he can play regularly at a competitive level, as it could no doubt be a huge next step in his career.

It remains to be seen which clubs will come in for the teenager, with no names being linked at the moment in the Sun’s piece.

One imagines interest in Chong will grow in the months ahead, though MUFC may also need to give him more playing time between now and May to put him in the shop window.