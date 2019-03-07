PSG star opens talks over major transfer after Manchester United defeat

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly already been in contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to lay out his demands for a transfer after the club’s Champions League defeat to Manchester United.

The Red Devils piled more misery onto PSG in Europe, with the Ligue 1 giants seemingly unable to make progress in this competition despite their huge investment and comfortable dominance domestically.

It could now mean PSG lose one of their biggest stars as Mbappe seems to be open to joining Real Madrid as long as they meet several big demands of his, according to Don Balon.

The France international would be an ideal signing for Madrid after their loss of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer – an iconic figure at the Bernabeu who will be hard to replace.

Mbappe, however, looks very much like becoming another legend of the game after a tremendous start to his career in the last couple of seasons.

Still, it won’t be easy for Real to lure him to the Spanish capital, as Don Balon claim he wants a big-money contract, a top manager hired, and the number 7 shirt.

It’s been a tough season for Los Blancos and a signing like Mbappe is certainly needed, but it remains to be seen if they can satisfy all these demands of the 20-year-old.

After Madrid’s exit from the Champions League this week as well, it’s clear a major rebuilding process is needed at the club, but they at least have more of a history of success than PSG, having conquered Europe in four of the last five seasons.